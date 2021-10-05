Top medic Galli among dozens probed over uni recruitment

ROME, OCT 5 - A top Italian infectious-diseases doctor, Massimo Galli of Milan's Sacco hospital, is among 33 people under investigation in a major probe into university recruitment, sources said Tuesday. Two dozen of the people under investigation are lecturers at universities in Milan, Pavia, Turin, Rome and Palermo. The case regards alleged wrongdoing in the recruitment of lecturers, assistants and hospital managers and in admissions to limited-place medicine degree courses, the sources said. Investigators are probing alleged corruption, criminal association and abuse of office. Galli is a familiar figure with the Italian public after appearing frequently on television to talk about COVID-19. The fact Galli and the other suspects are under investigation does not necessarily mean they will face charges. (ANSA).