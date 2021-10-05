Actor Pippo Franco suspected of using fake vaccine passport

ROME, OCT 5 - Popular comic actor Pippo Franco is suspected of using a fake 'Green Pass' vaccine passport, sources said Tuesday. The 81-year-old Roman, who often uses local dialect in his performances and has made a slew of highly successful films, is reportedly implicated in a probe by Rome prosecutors into the use of the bogus Green Passes, Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper said. Lazio Health Councillor Alessio D'Amato said "if the news relating to the fake Green Passes were to be confirmed it would be extremely serious". (ANSA).