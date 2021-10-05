Man shoots, injures two passers-by with air rifle

ROME, OCT 5 - A 20-year-old man has been cited by Carabinieri police for allegedly shooting and injuring two people with an air rifle in the town of Signa, near Florence. The victims included a grandfather who was hit while taking his grandchild out for a walk, sources said. The Carabinieri caught the man while investigating reports of shots being directed at people in public gardens at night time. The 20-year-old, who allegedly fired the shots from his bedroom window, faces charges of aggravated bodily harm. (ANSA).