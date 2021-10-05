Martedì 05 Ottobre 2021 | 14:32

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Cops smash 'Ndrangheta clan in Lombardy

Cops smash 'Ndrangheta clan in Lombardy

 
ROME
Top medic Galli among dozens probed over uni recruitment

Top medic Galli among dozens probed over uni recruitment

 
ROME
Golf: Molinari back for Las Vegas event

Golf: Molinari back for Las Vegas event

 
ROME
Jeweller who killed robbers charged with homicide

Jeweller who killed robbers charged with homicide

 
ROME
ANSA and UAE news agency sign accord

ANSA and UAE news agency sign accord

 
ROME
Man shoots, injures two passers-by with air rifle

Man shoots, injures two passers-by with air rifle

 
ROME
Actor Pippo Franco suspected of using fake vaccine passport

Actor Pippo Franco suspected of using fake vaccine passport

 
ROME
Italy in water stress, top in Europe for water uptake

Italy in water stress, top in Europe for water uptake

 
ROME
Italy's Giorgio Parisi wins Nobel Prize for Physics

Italy's Giorgio Parisi wins Nobel Prize for Physics

 
ROME
Italy's Giorgio Parisi wins Nobel Prize for Physics

Italy's Giorgio Parisi wins Nobel Prize for Physics

 
ROME
Fire at depot destroys 26 Rome buses

Fire at depot destroys 26 Rome buses

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

E' un tarantino il nuovo ambasciatore in Lussemburgo

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

ROME

Jeweller who killed robbers charged with homicide

Exceeded limits of legitimate self-defence say prosecutors

Jeweller who killed robbers charged with homicide

ROME, OCT 5 - A northern Italian jeweller who killed two would-be robbers near Cuneo on April 28 has now been charged with multiple culpable homicide, sources said Tuesday. Mario Roggero, a jeweller in the town of Grinzane Cavour, had previously been charged with culpable excessive legitimate self-defence. Roggero, who wounded a third attempted robber, has also been charged now with attempted homicide and illegal possession of firearms. Prosecutors in Asti said he had "fired at the bandits who were unarmed, unloading the whole of his gun's chamber in order to cause death, voluntarily exceeding in such a way the limits of legitimate defence of property". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa