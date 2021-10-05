ANSA and UAE news agency sign accord

ROME, OCT 5 - Italy's leading news agency ANSA and the United Arab Emirates official news agency WAM have signed a partnership accord envisaging the exchange of their news and information services in English. The deal adds to ANSA's numerous and important existing international partnerships including with AFP of France, DPA of Germany, EFE of Spain, and others. The accord was signed in Dubai on September 30 by ANSA Managing Director Stefano De Alessandri who said: "The strengthening of our collaboration with the WAM agency constitutes an important further consolidation of our presence on the international market in a strategic geographical area of particular significance also in consideration of the start of Expo Dubai 2020. "The accord constitutes at the same time important added value for our subscribers who today have at their disposal a more complete and extensive news and information package". (ANSA).