Italy's Giorgio Parisi wins Nobel Prize for Physics

ROME, OCT 5 - Italy's Giorgio Parisi on Tuesday won a share of the Nobel Prize for Physics. Rome-born Parisi, 73, won the prize for his research on complex systems. A theoretical physicist at Rome's La Sapienza University and the National Nuclear Physics Institute (INFN), Parisi is also vice president of the Accademia dei Lincei. He shared the prize with Syukuro Manabe of Japan and Germany's Klaus Hasselmann. The two researchers won for their work on climate models and global warming. Italy has now won 20 Nobels including 12 for science and two for women: Grazia Deledda for literature in 1926 and Rita Levi Montalcini for medicine 60 years later in 1986. The last prize for a researcher born in Italy was in 2007, for Mario Capecchi, but you have to go back 62 years for an Italian researcher who did the bulk of his work in Italy, Giulio Natta in 1959. (ANSA).