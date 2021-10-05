Martedì 05 Ottobre 2021 | 14:31

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Golf: Molinari back for Las Vegas event

Golf: Molinari back for Las Vegas event

 
ROME
Jeweller who killed robbers charged with homicide

Jeweller who killed robbers charged with homicide

 
ROME
ANSA and UAE news agency sign accord

ANSA and UAE news agency sign accord

 
ROME
Man shoots, injures two passers-by with air rifle

Man shoots, injures two passers-by with air rifle

 
ROME
Actor Pippo Franco suspected of using fake vaccine passport

Actor Pippo Franco suspected of using fake vaccine passport

 
ROME
Italy in water stress, top in Europe for water uptake

Italy in water stress, top in Europe for water uptake

 
ROME
Italy's Giorgio Parisi wins Nobel Prize for Physics

Italy's Giorgio Parisi wins Nobel Prize for Physics

 
ROME
Italy's Giorgio Parisi wins Nobel Prize for Physics

Italy's Giorgio Parisi wins Nobel Prize for Physics

 
ROME
Fire at depot destroys 26 Rome buses

Fire at depot destroys 26 Rome buses

 
ROME
Man stabs woman to death in bar near Turin

Man stabs woman to death in bar near Turin

 
ROME
Salvini admits mistakes after poor centre-right showing

Salvini admits mistakes after poor centre-right showing

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Arrivederci

Cari lettori, arrivederci

E' un tarantino il nuovo ambasciatore in Lussemburgo

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

ROME

Italy's Giorgio Parisi wins Nobel Prize for Physics

Shares honour with Japan's Manabe, Germany's Hasselmann

Italy's Giorgio Parisi wins Nobel Prize for Physics

ROME, OCT 5 - Italy's Giorgio Parisi on Tuesday won a share of the Nobel Prize for Physics. Rome-born Parisi, 73, won the prize for his research on complex systems. A theoretical physicist at Rome's La Sapienza University and the National Nuclear Physics Institute (INFN), Parisi is also vice president of the Accademia dei Lincei. He shared the prize with Syukuro Manabe of Japan and Germany's Klaus Hasselmann. The two researchers won for their work on climate models and global warming. Italy has now won 20 Nobels including 12 for science and two for women: Grazia Deledda for literature in 1926 and Rita Levi Montalcini for medicine 60 years later in 1986. The last prize for a researcher born in Italy was in 2007, for Mario Capecchi, but you have to go back 62 years for an Italian researcher who did the bulk of his work in Italy, Giulio Natta in 1959. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa