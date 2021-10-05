Man stabs woman to death in bar near Turin

ROME, OCT 5 - A 34-year-old man has been arrested by Carabinieri police after allegedly stabbing to death a woman at a bar in a town near Turin overnight. The man, who is said to be of Moroccan origin, was sitting at a table with the 44-year-old victim and allegedly stabbed her in the back after she rejected his advances, sources said. The man also allegedly injured two other women who tried to defend the victim. The man ran away from the bar, in the town of Luserna San Giovanni, but the police soon tracked him down nearby after customers raised the alarm. (ANSA).