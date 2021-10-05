Fire at depot destroys 26 Rome buses
ROME
05 Ottobre 2021
ROME, OCT 5 - A fire at a depot owned by Rome public-transport agency ATAC destroyed 26 buses overnight. Most of the buses destroyed at the Via Prenestina sites were vehicles powered by methane gas. There were no reports of anyone being injured in the blaze. Foul play has not been ruled out and investigators are studying closed-circuit video footage of the site, sources said. (ANSA).
