Salvini admits mistakes after poor centre-right showing

ROME, OCT 5 - League leader Matteo Salvini admitted on Tuesday that the centre-right coalition had made mistakes after its disappointing showing in an important round of local elections on Sunday and Monday. Centre-left candidates won the contests in Milan, Naples and Bologna by getting over 50% of the vote in the first round, meaning there is no need for runoffs in those cities. There will be runoffs in Rome and Trieste, where the centre-right candidates came top in the first round, and Torino, where the centre-left's runner did best on Sunday and Monday. The centre right did win regional elections in Calabria and in some medium-sized cities in a round of elections in which the turnout was very low. "Reflection is needed without making up excuses," Salvini said via Facebook. "If half of the citizens decide not to vote it is certainly not their fault, it is our fault alone. "It is the fault of our mistakes, rows and delays. This is a lesson for me and a lesson for us". (ANSA).