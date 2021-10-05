Martedì 05 Ottobre 2021 | 12:25

ROME
Fire at depot destroys 26 Rome buses

ROME
Man stabs woman to death in bar near Turin

ROME
Salvini admits mistakes after poor centre-right showing

ROME
Outgoing Rome Mayor Raggi not endorsing anyone in runoff

ROME
Soccer: Watford name Ranieri as new boss

ROME
COVID: 1,612 new cases, 37 more victims

ROME
PD chief Letta wins in Siena

ROME
Centre right's Occhiuto on for Calabria win - projection

ROME
Centre left set to do well in local elections

ROME
Court suspends Puigdemont extradition case

ROME
Centre left set to win mayor contests in many big cities

ROME

Salvini admits mistakes after poor centre-right showing

Centre-left won Milan, Naples, Bologna in 1st round

ROME, OCT 5 - League leader Matteo Salvini admitted on Tuesday that the centre-right coalition had made mistakes after its disappointing showing in an important round of local elections on Sunday and Monday. Centre-left candidates won the contests in Milan, Naples and Bologna by getting over 50% of the vote in the first round, meaning there is no need for runoffs in those cities. There will be runoffs in Rome and Trieste, where the centre-right candidates came top in the first round, and Torino, where the centre-left's runner did best on Sunday and Monday. The centre right did win regional elections in Calabria and in some medium-sized cities in a round of elections in which the turnout was very low. "Reflection is needed without making up excuses," Salvini said via Facebook. "If half of the citizens decide not to vote it is certainly not their fault, it is our fault alone. "It is the fault of our mistakes, rows and delays. This is a lesson for me and a lesson for us". (ANSA).

