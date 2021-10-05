Outgoing Rome Mayor Raggi not endorsing anyone in runoff

ROME, OCT 5 - Outgoing Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has said she will not endorse either of the candidates bidding to replace her in a runoff, which she failed to make after finishing fourth in the first round of voting in local elections on Sunday and Monday. "I won't give any vote recommendations," said Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) who became the Italian capital's first woman mayor when he won the 2016 elections with a landslide. "Votes are not packages, citizens are not herds". The runoff in two weeks will be between centre-right candidate Enrico Michetti, who got 30.21% of the vote in the first round, and centre-left candidate Roberto Gualtieri, a former economy minister, who got 27.02%. Former centre-left industry minister Carlo Calenda won 19.71% of the vote and Raggi took 19.15% Raggi inherited huge problems regarding trash management, public transport and the state of the capital's roads when she took command of the city five years ago and has made limited progress on solving them. Her bid for re-election was also hit by recent incursions by groups of wild boar into Rome, something that was widely interpreted as a sign of the city's state of decay. But Raggi said she has done a lot of good things that she does not get credit for in the media, including improving the state of the city finances. "We laid down the foundations for Rome's resurgence," Raggi said. "There are lots of projects ongoing thanks to the work I have done, such as the (bid for the 2030) Expo, which I wanted, and there are big events and projects coming. "I did the most difficult part". (ANSA).