Soccer: Watford name Ranieri as new boss

ROME, OCT 4 - Watford on Monday named Claudio Ranieri as new manager after sacking Xisco Munoz after Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Leeds United left them 14th in the Premier League. The 69-year-old former Roma, Chelsea,Juventus and Sampdoria coach, who won the league with Leicester in 2016, signed a two-year contract. Watford said "Watford FC is delighted to confirm the appointment of Claudio Ranieri as the club's new Head Coach. Welcome to Watford, Claudio!", over a picture of the Roamn coach captioned "Benvenuto Claudio!". (ANSA).