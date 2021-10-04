COVID: 1,612 new cases, 37 more victims

ROME, OCT 4 - There have been 1,612 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 37 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday. That compares with 2,968 new cases and 33 more victims Sunday. Some 122,214 more tests have been done, compared with 285,960 Sunday. The positivity rate is up from 1% to 1.3%. Intensive care cases are up six, and hospital admissions up 41. The case tally since the start of the pandemic is now 4,683,646, and the death toll 131,068. The recovered and discharged are 4,460,482, up 2,446 on Sunday. The currently positive are 92,096, down 871. (ANSA).