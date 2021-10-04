Centre right's Occhiuto on for Calabria win - projection

ROME, OCT 4 - The centre right's Roberto Occhiuto appears to be heading to become Calabria's next governor with 56-60% compared to 24.6-28.6% for the centre left's Amalia Cecilia Bruni in a SWG projection for broadcaster La7. Naples Mayor and independent leftist candidate Luigi de Magistris is third on 11.7-15.7% in the poll. Opinio Italia's projection for RAI state broadcaster gave Occhiuto 52.9% compared to 25.6% for Bruni and 19.4% for de Magistris. (ANSA).