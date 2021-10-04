Court suspends Puigdemont extradition case
ROME
04 Ottobre 2021
ROME, OCT 4 - A Sassari appeals court on Monday suspended Spain's extradition request for exiled Catalan separatist Leader Carles Puigdemont pending a European Court of Justice ruling, after both the prosecution and defence asked for it to be rejected. "I am very happy," said Puigdemont, who was briefly arrested earlier this month on a Spanish extradition warrant. (ANSA).
