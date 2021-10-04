Lunedì 04 Ottobre 2021 | 17:07

ROME

Centre right's Occhiuto heading for Calabria win

Leads centre-left's Bruni by 46.5-50.5% to 24-28% -1st exit poll

Centre right's Occhiuto heading for Calabria win

ROME, OCT 4 - The centre right's Roberto Occhiuto appears to be heading to become Calabria's next governor with a 46.5-50.5% lead over the centre left's Amalia Cecilia Bruni, on 24-28%, in the first exit poll for state broadcaster RAI. Naples Mayor and independent leftist candidate Luigi de Magitsris is third on 21-25% in the poll by the Opinio Italia consortium. (ANSA).

