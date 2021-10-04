Leonardo launches Agusta VIP helicopter brand at Expo

ROME, OCT 4 - At Expo 2020 Dubai Leonardo has launched its Agusta for the VIP helicopter sector. The Italian defence and aerospace giant also presented its revolutionary AW609 tiltrotor for its first time in the region and opened the innovative rotorcraft terminal in Dubai with Falcon Aviation Services to facilitate mobility to and from the Expo 2020 site. The terminal is removable, reusable and built with sustainable materials. "Agusta represents the excellence of the past and vision for the future, combining speed, style and safety with technologically advanced helicopters and services and quality that we can call artisan," Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo told ANSA. The AW609 tiltrotor is designed and built to combine the versatility of a helicopter and the speed and range of a plane. Leonardo is a platinum sponsor of the Italy Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is taking place in the United Arab Emirates until 31 March. (ANSA).