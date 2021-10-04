Venice presents world-sustainability-capital project at Expo

ROME, OCT 4 - Venice has presented its bid to be crowned the world sustainability capital at the Italy Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. "Venice is showing that it is looking to the future, that it is a place of innovation and it is on the cultural and technological cutting-edge," Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said at the presentation during the World Fair's week devoted to climate change and biodiversity. He said the city's project to be the world sustainability capital features investments of three to four billion euros. The project ranges from energy transition and environmental sustainability, including the creation of a hydrogen hub and decarbonization measures, to education and action for sustainable tourism. (ANSA).