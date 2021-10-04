Autumnal front brings chills, storms to Italy

ROME, OCT 4 - An autumnal weather front is bringing cold and storms to much of Italy, ending the extended summer the Bel Paese has been enjoying. A cold front loaded with rain and thunderstorms will affect Italy for several days this week, iLMeteo.it chief Antonio Sanò said Monday. He said more flooding can be expected in the north, especially in the Genoa area. The weather picture if very unstable Monday for Alps,Alpine foothills, the north west, Tuscany e Sardinia, said Sanò. Storms and flooding will spread from the north to the centre and south later in the week, he said. (ANSA).