Soccer: Kean in for injured Immobile in Nations League

ROME, OCT 4 - Juve striker Moise Kean has been called up for Italy's Nations League semi against Spain on Wednesday in place of Lazio centre forward Ciro Immobile who was injured in the Romans' Europa League win against Lokomotiv Moscow on Thursday and played no part in their 3-0 thumping by Bologna Sunday. Kean, 21, on loan in Turin from Everton, got the first of his 10 caps in 2018 and is Italy's youngest competitive goalscorer thanks to his strike in a 2-0 Euro qualifier win over Finland in March 2019. He was overlooked for the Azzurri's triumphant Euro 2020 squad after performing poorly in a warm-up friendly against lowly San Marino. The other Nations League semi pits world champs France against world number one Belgium. (ANSA).