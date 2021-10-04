Lunedì 04 Ottobre 2021 | 14:48

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Venice presents world-sustainability-capital project at Expo

Venice presents world-sustainability-capital project at Expo

 
ROME
Autumnal front brings chills, storms to Italy

Autumnal front brings chills, storms to Italy

 
ROME
Soccer: Kean in for injured Immobile in Nations League

Soccer: Kean in for injured Immobile in Nations League

 
ROME
Mattarella lauds 'open' Europe

Mattarella lauds 'open' Europe

 
ROME
Ancelotti, Camorra boss Amato feature in Pandora Papers

Ancelotti, Camorra boss Amato feature in Pandora Papers

 
ROME
Flooding stops trains between Savona and Turin

Flooding stops trains between Savona and Turin

 
ROME
Turnout down in local elections

Turnout down in local elections

 
REGGIO CALABRIA
4 'Ndrangheta men arrested in informant brother murder

4 'Ndrangheta men arrested in informant brother murder

 
ROME
COP26 must offer responses to climate crisis says pope

COP26 must offer responses to climate crisis says pope

 
ROME
Unions to protest against workplace deaths on Nov 13

Unions to protest against workplace deaths on Nov 13

 
ROME
Socer: FIGC opens probe into Koulibaly monkey chants

Socer: FIGC opens probe into Koulibaly monkey chants

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

E' un tarantino il nuovo ambasciatore in Lussemburgo

Parigi-Roubaix: trionfo di Sonny Colbrelli

Parigi-Roubaix: trionfo di Sonny Colbrelli

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

ROME

Ancelotti, Camorra boss Amato feature in Pandora Papers

Massive leak of secret documents regarding tax havens

Ancelotti, Camorra boss Amato feature in Pandora Papers

ROME, OCT 4 - Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti and jailed Camorra mafia boss Raffaele Amato are reportedly among the figures to feature in the Pandora Papers, a huge leak to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) of secret documents regarding people who use offshore dealings in tax havens. The documents provide details about a shell company, registered in the United Kingdom, that Amato used to buy land in Spain, the ICIJ said. Amato, the leader of the 'Scissionisti' Neapolitan mafia clan involved in a bloody mafia war in 2004 and 2005 whose story helped inspire Roberto Saviano's award-winning book, movie and TV series "Gomorrah," is serving a 20-year prison term. The documents regarding Ancelotti concern companies at the root of the problems he has with the Spanish tax authorities, reported El Pais, whose journalists took part in analysing the leaked data. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa