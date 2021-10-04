Ancelotti, Camorra boss Amato feature in Pandora Papers

ROME, OCT 4 - Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti and jailed Camorra mafia boss Raffaele Amato are reportedly among the figures to feature in the Pandora Papers, a huge leak to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) of secret documents regarding people who use offshore dealings in tax havens. The documents provide details about a shell company, registered in the United Kingdom, that Amato used to buy land in Spain, the ICIJ said. Amato, the leader of the 'Scissionisti' Neapolitan mafia clan involved in a bloody mafia war in 2004 and 2005 whose story helped inspire Roberto Saviano's award-winning book, movie and TV series "Gomorrah," is serving a 20-year prison term. The documents regarding Ancelotti concern companies at the root of the problems he has with the Spanish tax authorities, reported El Pais, whose journalists took part in analysing the leaked data. (ANSA).