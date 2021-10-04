Flooding stops trains between Savona and Turin

ROME, OCT 4 - Trains between the Ligurian coastal town of Savona and Turin were halted by flooding after torrential rains hit the Savona area Monday, also leading to road and highway closures as well as the early closure of a local election polling station. Rivers broke their banks around Savona, a town west of Genoa on the Riviera di Ponente. Intense rain also hit other parts of Italy, especially the north, and a red alert for bad weather was declared in Piedmont, which borders Liguria to the northeast. (ANSA).