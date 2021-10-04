Turnout down in local elections

ROME, OCT 4 - Turnout was down Sunday night in local elections involving over 12 million voters across Italy but unlike five years ago voters have until three pm Monday to complete the round of voting. When stations closed at 11 pm Sunday some 41.65% of eligible voters had turned out compared to 61.49% in 2016, when the vote took place just on Sunday. The municipal elections are taking place in 1,192 villages, towns and cities including Italy's five biggest cities, Rome, Milan, Naples, Turin and Bologna, as well as Trieste, six places seen as a bellwether for the centre right and centre left, the latter of which is allied in many comuni with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). Rome sees M5S incumbent Mayor Virginia Raggi unlikely to retain her leadership of a capital beset by transport and rubbish woes as well as a wild boar invasion. In Milan centre left incumbent Giuseppe Sala is favoured while the centre left are also favourites in Bologna and Naples, where they have teamed up with the M5S. Turin may go to the centre right, pre-election opinion polls show, while the centre right may hold on to Trieste with incumbent Roberto Dipiazza, a three-time former mayor. Calabria is also voting in a regional election while there are parliamentary by-elections in Siena and Rome-Primavalle. Some 12,147,040 voters are eligible to vote. (ANSA).