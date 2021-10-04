4 'Ndrangheta men arrested in informant brother murder

REGGIO CALABRIA, OCT 4 - Italian police on Monday arrested four suspected members of he Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia on suspicion of murdering the brother of a former mafioso turned informant on Christmas Day 2018, judicial sources said. The alleged clan members waited for Marcello Bruzzese, brother of informant Girolamo, outside his police-protected home in the historic centre of Pesaro in Marche and unloaded a caliber-9 pistol into him, police said. The vendetta killing was carried out for the Crea clan of Rizziconi in the Gioia Tauro plan in Calabria, police said. As well as suspected homicide, the four have been charged with illegal weapons possession and mafia association, judicial sources said. The arrest warrants were issued by anti-mafia prosecutors in Ancona and Reggio Calabria. Police from Ancona, Reggio Calabria, Catanzaro, Brescia, Naples, Turin, Pesaro, and Vibo Valentia took part in the operation. (ANSA).