Socer: FIGC opens probe into Koulibaly monkey chants

ROME, OCT 4 - The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) on Monday opened a probe into alleged monkey chants against Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly after Sunday's 2-1 win by the Serie A leaders at Fiorentina. "Sh**ty monkey, that's what they called me," said the Senegal captain on Monday. "These individuals have no place in sport. "They must be identified and kept out of stadiums: forever". Umberto Calcagno, president of the Italian association of professional footballers (Assocalciatori), told ANSA that the Fiorentina fans alleged insults against Koulibaly and alleged racial epithets hurled at AC Milan's France goalie Mike Maignan before the recent game against Juventus were "unacceptable". Calcagno called on sporting and political instititions to intervene to stamp out racism. "Racists must be thrown out of our stadiums forever," he said. (ANSA).