Unions to protest against workplace deaths on Nov 13

ROME, OCT 4 - Italy's three big trade-union confederations, CGIL, CISL and UIL, said Monday that they will hold a big demonstration on Rome on November 13 to demand action on health and safety to stop a shocking spate of fatal workplace accidents here. "It is a continuous massacre, almost a civil war," said UIL leader Paolo Bombardieri. He said the unions expected the government to pass a decree this week that would suspend the activities of companies that fail to respect health-and-safety regulations. He also called go action to speed up the recruitment of 2,300 more labour inspectors. (ANSA).