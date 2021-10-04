COP26 must offer responses to climate crisis says pope

ROME, OCT 4 - Next month's COP26 climate summit in Glasgow must offer "effective" responses to the climate crisis, Pope Francis said Monday. "The COP26 in Glasgow is urgently called on to offer effective responses to the unprecedented ecological crisis and crisis in values which we are living through, and thus offer concrete hope to future generations: we wish to accompany it with out commitment and our spiritual closeness," he told participants in the 'Faith and Science: Towards COP26' meeting in the Vatican including COP26 President-designate Alok Kumar Sharma and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. "Observing interdependence and sharing, the engine of love and the vocation for respect, here are three keys that I think illuminate our work for our care of our common home," he added. Leaders of the world's main religions joined top scientisis in appealing for action at the October 31-November 12 summit of world leaders in the Scottish city. (ANSA).