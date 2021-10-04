Tennis: Sinner boosts ATP finals hopes with Sofia win

ROME, OCT 4 - Italy's Jannik Sinner boosted his chances of qualifying for next month's ATP finals in Turin by beating Frenchman Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to retain his title at the Sofia Open. The 20-year-old notched his first ATP tour trophy when he prevailed in Sofia last year. Sunday's win gave Sinner his third tour-level title this year after he lifted the Great Ocean Road Open trophy and then triumphed at the Citi Open to become the youngest player to win an ATP 500 event since the category was created in 2009. (ANSA).