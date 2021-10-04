Cycling: Colbrelli wins Paris-Roubaix classic

ROME, OCT 4 - Sonny Colbrelli triumphed at the Paris-Roubaix classic on Sunday to become the first Italian winner since Andrea Tafi in 1999. Covered in mud due to the rainy conditions, the European champion out-sprinted his breakaway companions, Florian Vermeersch and Mathieu van der Poel, at the finish line. The 31-year-old was taking part in the race for the first time. (ANSA).