Soccer: Leaders Napoli march on

ROME, OCT 4 - Leaders Napoli continued their perfect start to the Serie A season, beating Fiorentina 2-1 in Florence on Sunday thanks to goals by Hirving Lozano and Amir Rrahmani. Napoli have 21 points from seven games, two points more than AC Milan, who won 3-2 at Atalanta. Champions Inter are two points further back in third, after coming from behind to triumph 2-1 at Sassuolo on Saturday. Fourth-placed AS Roma beat Empoli 2-0 at home and have 15 points. Juventus continued their recovery from a poor start by beating city rivals Torino 1-0. They are seventh with 11 points. (ANSA).