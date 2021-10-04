Lunedì 04 Ottobre 2021 | 12:16

ROME

Rome's 'bridge of iron' to be out for months after blaze

Huge fire caused part of structure to collapse

Rome's 'bridge of iron' to be out for months after blaze

ROME, OCT 4 - Rome's Ponte dell'Industria bridge is set to be closed for several months, sources have said, after a massive fire took hold of the 19th-century iron structure on Saturday night, causing part of it to collapse. The bridge, which Romans call the 'bridge of iron', connects two densely populated districts of the capital, Ostiense and Marconi, and its closure is set to have an impact on traffic. There are no reports of anyone being injured in the fire. Before work can start on repairing the bridge, experts will have to conduct a series of assessments of the state of the metal to establish whether the structure is still safe to be used. Investigators are working to establish the cause of the fire, which led to a power outage in the area for several hours early on Sunday. Among the hypotheses are a short circuit affecting electrical cables and the possibility that the fire stemmed from shacks for the homeless under the bridge. The bridge, which opened in 1863, is an important part of Rome's industrial archaeology. It was also the scene of a Nazi atrocity in 1944, when SS soldiers executed 10 Italian women on it. (ANSA).

