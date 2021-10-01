High court confirms Gina Lollobrigida needs guardian

ROME, OCT 1 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Friday confirmed that 94-year-old screen legend Gina Lollobrigida needs a legal guardian to stop people preying on her wealth. The former bombshell's son, Andrea Milko Skofic, whose relations with his mother have always been difficult, had asked the court to name a guardian to protect her estate. The Casstion Court said La Lollo was not mentally infirm but medical experts had found "a weakening in her correct perception of reality" and a state of "vulnerability" that would make it possible for predatory people to gain sway over her. (ANSA).