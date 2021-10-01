COVID: 3,405 new cases, 52 more victims

ROME, OCT 1 - There have been 3,405 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 52 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday. That compares with 3,804 new cases and 51 more victims Thursday. Some 293,469 more tests have been done, compared to 308,836 Thursday. The positivity rate is steady at 1.2%. Intensive care cases are down 11, and hospital admissions are down 87. The currently positive are 93,652, down 656 on Thursday. The recovered and discharged are 4,451,133, up 4,007 on Thursday. The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 4,675,758, and the death toll 130,973. (ANSA).