Man indicted after drunk wife run over and killed

PAVIA, OCT 1 - A 61-year-old Italian man has been indicted for abandonment after his 46-year-old Moldovan drunk wife was run over and killed in northern Italy in July 2018, judicial sources said Friday. Paolo Carnevale, from Gambolò near Pavia, is accused of leaving her in a state in which she was unable to look after herself. Victoria Jacova was hit by a car and died on the night of July 12, 2018. (ANSA).