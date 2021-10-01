Venerdì 01 Ottobre 2021 | 17:43

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

PAVIA
Man indicted after drunk wife run over and killed

Man indicted after drunk wife run over and killed

 
ROME
Golf: Del Rey shoots European-record 58 at Swiss Challenge

Golf: Del Rey shoots European-record 58 at Swiss Challenge

 
BOLOGNA
Worker dies in fall, 15th fatality in 4 days

Worker dies in fall, 15th fatality in 4 days

 
ROME
FdI MEP suspends self after Fanpage funding report

FdI MEP suspends self after Fanpage funding report

 
ROME
Salvini, Meloni make up with hug, we'll govern together

Salvini, Meloni make up with hug, we'll govern together

 
TURIN
Expo Dubai: Lavazza presents Solar Coffee Garden

Expo Dubai: Lavazza presents Solar Coffee Garden

 
ROME
Soccer: Italy's Mancini hopeful before Spain clash

Soccer: Italy's Mancini hopeful before Spain clash

 
TURIN
Man tries to snatch baby from pram in Turin

Man tries to snatch baby from pram in Turin

 
ROME
50 mn euros seized from Molfetta businessman

50 mn euros seized from Molfetta businessman

 
AREZZO
1 convicted, 23 acquitted in Banca Etruria bankruptcy

1 convicted, 23 acquitted in Banca Etruria bankruptcy

 
ROME
Thunberg, Rakete lead massive climate march in Milan

Thunberg, Rakete lead massive climate march in Milan

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Covid: Bennett, no a nuove restrizioni in Israele

Covid: Bennett, no a nuove restrizioni in Israele

PAVIA

Man indicted after drunk wife run over and killed

Accused of leaving her unable to look after herself

Man indicted after drunk wife run over and killed

PAVIA, OCT 1 - A 61-year-old Italian man has been indicted for abandonment after his 46-year-old Moldovan drunk wife was run over and killed in northern Italy in July 2018, judicial sources said Friday. Paolo Carnevale, from Gambolò near Pavia, is accused of leaving her in a state in which she was unable to look after herself. Victoria Jacova was hit by a car and died on the night of July 12, 2018. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa