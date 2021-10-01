Golf: Del Rey shoots European-record 58 at Swiss Challenge

Man indicted after drunk wife run over and killed
ROME
01 Ottobre 2021
ROME, OCT 1 - Spain's Alejandro Del Rey shot a European-record 58 at the Swiss Challenge on Friday, a score that has been recorded several times elsewhere but never in Europe. The young Spaniard carded three eagles and eight birdies in the second round of the tournament at Golf Saint Apollinaire (par 72) at Michelbach-Le-Haut in France. (ANSA).
