Venerdì 01 Ottobre 2021 | 17:08

PAVIA
Man indicted after drunk wife run over and killed

ROME
Golf: Del Rey shoots European-record 58 at Swiss Challenge

BOLOGNA
Worker dies in fall, 15th fatality in 4 days

ROME
FdI MEP suspends self after Fanpage funding report

ROME
Salvini, Meloni make up with hug, we'll govern together

TURIN
Expo Dubai: Lavazza presents Solar Coffee Garden

ROME
Soccer: Italy's Mancini hopeful before Spain clash

TURIN
Man tries to snatch baby from pram in Turin

ROME
50 mn euros seized from Molfetta businessman

AREZZO
1 convicted, 23 acquitted in Banca Etruria bankruptcy

ROME
Thunberg, Rakete lead massive climate march in Milan

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

BOLOGNA

Worker dies in fall, 15th fatality in 4 days

3 killed Thursday, 5 Wednesday, 6 Tuesday

BOLOGNA, OCT 1 - A worker fell to his death after the roof of the building he was working at Opera outside Milan on gave way on Friday, the 15th workplace accident fatality in Italy in the last four days. Industrial employers federation Confindustria chief Carlo Bonomi said "they can't keep on dying at work, prevention is needed". A farmer was crushed to death when his tractor overturned in Abruzzo on Thursday, the 14th death in three days. Gabriele Grosso, 72, was killed instantly at Mosciano Sant'Angelo near Teramo. Earlier, another farmer working his hazelnut plot at Roddi near Cuneo met the same fate. Also Thursday, a 56-year-old construction worker died in a 10-metre fall from scaffolding on the roof of a building near Reggio Emilia The accident happened in the hamlet of Borzano, part of the town of Albinea. A man was crushed to death by a truck near Verona Wednesday night, the 11th workplace death in Italy in two days, officials said Wednesday. The man died instantly at Cologna Veneta, they said. Five men were killed on the job in Italy on Wednesday after six on Tuesday. Job death data on Thursday belied the recent spate of workplace-accident deaths that Premier Mario Draghi has dubbed a massacre. The glut of deaths Tuesday and Wednesday spurred Draghi to announce immediate and stiffer penalties for those flouting work safety standards. But workplace accident insurance agency INAIL said workplace accident fatalities actually fell, by 6.2% to 772, in the first eight months of the year. However, reports of all accidents on the job rose 8.5% to 349,449 from January to August compared to the same period last year, INAIL said. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
