Venerdì 01 Ottobre 2021 | 15:31

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Salvini, Meloni make up with hug, we'll govern together

Salvini, Meloni make up with hug, we'll govern together

 
TURIN
Expo Dubai: Lavazza presents Solar Coffee Garden

Expo Dubai: Lavazza presents Solar Coffee Garden

 
ROME
Soccer: Italy's Mancini hopeful before Spain clash

Soccer: Italy's Mancini hopeful before Spain clash

 
TURIN
Man tries to snatch baby from pram in Turin

Man tries to snatch baby from pram in Turin

 
ROME
50 mn euros seized from Molfetta businessman

50 mn euros seized from Molfetta businessman

 
AREZZO
1 convicted, 23 acquitted in Banca Etruria bankruptcy

1 convicted, 23 acquitted in Banca Etruria bankruptcy

 
ROME
Thunberg, Rakete lead massive climate march in Milan

Thunberg, Rakete lead massive climate march in Milan

 
TURIN
3 men arrested for killing architect during burglary

3 men arrested for killing architect during burglary

 
ROME
Drunk man killed by punch in Rome

Drunk man killed by punch in Rome

 
ROME
Big operation seeking Messina Denaro's hideout in Sicily

Big operation seeking Messina Denaro's hideout in Sicily

 
ROME
Expo 2020 Dubai: Della Vedova inaugurates Italy pavilion

Expo 2020 Dubai: Della Vedova inaugurates Italy pavilion

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Covid: Bennett, no a nuove restrizioni in Israele

Covid: Bennett, no a nuove restrizioni in Israele

ROME

Salvini, Meloni make up with hug, we'll govern together

Rome, Milan, Turin, Naples, Bologna and Calabria go to polls

Salvini, Meloni make up with hug, we'll govern together

ROME, OCT 1 - Nationalist leaders Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni on Friday made up with a hug in Rome on the last day of campaigning for elections in the capital and many other big Italian cities, after the Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader stood up the League leader at a stump event in Milan the previous day. "There is political affection, we are destined to govern together", said Salvini at the joint event in favour of centre-right candidate Enrico Michetti. Michetti is favoured by opinion polls to come first due to a split in the centre-left vote, but not gain an overall majority, with former economy minister Roberto Gualtieri of the Democratic Party (PD) tipped to take over from anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) Mayor Virginia Raggi who has been hit by a glut of pictures and videos of wild boar nosing through rubbish in the streets of Rome. The PD also fancies its changes in a long-time former fief, Bologna, and in Naples, while the centre right alliance, also featuring ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party, touted to win in Milan and Turin, where an M5S mayor has been hit by a conviction for negligence in a soccer match viewing stampede that killed two people. As well as the big cities, hundreds of smaller ones are going to the polls on Sunday and Monday. There will also be a regional vote in Calabria, where the election campaign has been shaken up by a 13-year conviction for a local leftwing mayor who helped migrants revitalise his small town but who was found guilty of abuse of office and illictly pocketing EU and government funds. The League's Salvini, meanwhile, has pointed the finger at alleged 'clockwork justice' over a drugs probe into his former spin doctor and creator of his once-formidable 'Beast' social media engine, which helped propel the League to become Italy's biggest party before recently falling behind Meloni's FdI. The elections are also being seen as a litmus test for Premier Mario Draghi's government, which is backed by all major parties except FdI, whose recent success has been largely based on its position as sole critic of the ex-European central banker's adminstration. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa