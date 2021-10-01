Venerdì 01 Ottobre 2021 | 15:31

ROME
Salvini, Meloni make up with hug, we'll govern together

Salvini, Meloni make up with hug, we'll govern together

 
TURIN
Expo Dubai: Lavazza presents Solar Coffee Garden

Expo Dubai: Lavazza presents Solar Coffee Garden

 
ROME
Soccer: Italy's Mancini hopeful before Spain clash

Soccer: Italy's Mancini hopeful before Spain clash

 
TURIN
Man tries to snatch baby from pram in Turin

Man tries to snatch baby from pram in Turin

 
ROME
50 mn euros seized from Molfetta businessman

50 mn euros seized from Molfetta businessman

 
AREZZO
1 convicted, 23 acquitted in Banca Etruria bankruptcy

1 convicted, 23 acquitted in Banca Etruria bankruptcy

 
ROME
Thunberg, Rakete lead massive climate march in Milan

Thunberg, Rakete lead massive climate march in Milan

 
TURIN
3 men arrested for killing architect during burglary

3 men arrested for killing architect during burglary

 
ROME
Drunk man killed by punch in Rome

Drunk man killed by punch in Rome

 
ROME
Big operation seeking Messina Denaro's hideout in Sicily

Big operation seeking Messina Denaro's hideout in Sicily

 
ROME
Expo 2020 Dubai: Della Vedova inaugurates Italy pavilion

Expo 2020 Dubai: Della Vedova inaugurates Italy pavilion

 

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

TURIN

Expo Dubai: Lavazza presents Solar Coffee Garden

Partnership to highlight sustainability

Expo Dubai: Lavazza presents Solar Coffee Garden

TURIN, OCT 1 - Premier Italian coffee producer Lavazza on Friday unveiled its 'Solar Coffee Garden' at the Italian pavilion at the Dubai Expo: a huge coffe-maker fed by solar energy and inspired by the principles of the circular economy for an immersive experience of coffee, from the bean to the cup. "Lavazza wants to help spread the excellence of a Made in Italy marked by sustainability and innovation, essential levers to design and face the future that have always been part of our DNA", said Francesca Lavazza, Board Member of the Lavazza Group. "I srongly believe in the role of businesses as 'development actor': we are responsible for the impact on society and at the same time we must be a model of sustainable business development. Our presence at the Italian Pavilion aims to recount our work for a better future". With the Solar Coffee Garden coffe maker, designed by CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati and Italo Rota Building office inside the pavilion, visitors enter the world of ¡Tierra!, and in every cup they will find a true story of sustainability while respecting the planet and people. "We are continuing a path that started some time ago," says Carlo Colpo, Marketing Communication Director & Brand Home Director of the Lavazza Group, "which today we recount via Blend for Better, a communication platform that embodies our commitment as a firm and which, via the strength of our brands, aims to generate shared value on society, people and the environment". (ANSA).

