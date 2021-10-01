Soccer: Italy's Mancini hopeful before Spain clash

ROME, OCT 1 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini said he was hopeful the European champions will do well in the Nations League finals, ahead of Wednesday's semi against Spain in Milan. If they Azzurri beat Spain, as they did on the way to victory at Euro 2020, they will play the winner of the match between Belgium and France at the San Siro on Sunday October 10. "We had some problems the first time we go together again after the Euros," Mancini said at a forum entitled 'Rinascita Italia: The Young Hope'. "But the players have played more matches now and they are all better (in terms of fitness). "We hope to do well in the semi-final and, if possible, in the final too. "We have the four best teams in Europe. The Nations League is important for us". Mancini largely stuck with the Euro 2020-winning players when he announced his squad for the Nations League finals on Thursday. Italy squad. Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa); Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson Palmieri (Lione), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta); Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain); Attackers: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo). (ANSA).