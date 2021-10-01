Venerdì 01 Ottobre 2021 | 15:26

ROME
Salvini, Meloni make up with hug, we'll govern together

TURIN
Expo Dubai: Lavazza presents Solar Coffee Garden

ROME
Soccer: Italy's Mancini hopeful before Spain clash

TURIN
Man tries to snatch baby from pram in Turin

ROME
50 mn euros seized from Molfetta businessman

AREZZO
1 convicted, 23 acquitted in Banca Etruria bankruptcy

ROME
Thunberg, Rakete lead massive climate march in Milan

TURIN
3 men arrested for killing architect during burglary

ROME
Drunk man killed by punch in Rome

ROME
Big operation seeking Messina Denaro's hideout in Sicily

ROME
Expo 2020 Dubai: Della Vedova inaugurates Italy pavilion

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

ROME

Soccer: Italy's Mancini hopeful before Spain clash

Coach says Nations League is important to the Azzurri

ROME, OCT 1 - Italy coach Roberto Mancini said he was hopeful the European champions will do well in the Nations League finals, ahead of Wednesday's semi against Spain in Milan. If they Azzurri beat Spain, as they did on the way to victory at Euro 2020, they will play the winner of the match between Belgium and France at the San Siro on Sunday October 10. "We had some problems the first time we go together again after the Euros," Mancini said at a forum entitled 'Rinascita Italia: The Young Hope'. "But the players have played more matches now and they are all better (in terms of fitness). "We hope to do well in the semi-final and, if possible, in the final too. "We have the four best teams in Europe. The Nations League is important for us". Mancini largely stuck with the Euro 2020-winning players when he announced his squad for the Nations League finals on Thursday. Italy squad. Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa); Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson Palmieri (Lione), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta); Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain); Attackers: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo). (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
