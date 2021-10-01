Man tries to snatch baby from pram in Turin

TURIN, OCT 1 - A 57-year-old high-school teacher with psychiatric issues on Friday tried to snatch a nine-month-old baby girl from her pram in a bar in Turin. The man, who was previously convicted of attempted murder, was arrested. He has been charged with attempted kidnapping. The man was almost lynched by people in the bar, police said. he had recently gone off his meds, and had been missing from work for the last few days, police said. The man is employed by a liceo classico in the northern city. He is in treatment at the psychiatric ward of Turin's Molinette Hospital. (ANSA).