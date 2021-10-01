Venerdì 01 Ottobre 2021 | 15:31

ROME
Salvini, Meloni make up with hug, we'll govern together

TURIN
Expo Dubai: Lavazza presents Solar Coffee Garden

ROME
Soccer: Italy's Mancini hopeful before Spain clash

TURIN
Man tries to snatch baby from pram in Turin

ROME
50 mn euros seized from Molfetta businessman

AREZZO
1 convicted, 23 acquitted in Banca Etruria bankruptcy

ROME
Thunberg, Rakete lead massive climate march in Milan

TURIN
3 men arrested for killing architect during burglary

ROME
Drunk man killed by punch in Rome

ROME
Big operation seeking Messina Denaro's hideout in Sicily

ROME
Expo 2020 Dubai: Della Vedova inaugurates Italy pavilion

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Covid: Bennett, no a nuove restrizioni in Israele

TURIN

Man tries to snatch baby from pram in Turin

High-school teacher, 57, 'stopped taking psychiatric meds'

TURIN, OCT 1 - A 57-year-old high-school teacher with psychiatric issues on Friday tried to snatch a nine-month-old baby girl from her pram in a bar in Turin. The man, who was previously convicted of attempted murder, was arrested. He has been charged with attempted kidnapping. The man was almost lynched by people in the bar, police said. he had recently gone off his meds, and had been missing from work for the last few days, police said. The man is employed by a liceo classico in the northern city. He is in treatment at the psychiatric ward of Turin's Molinette Hospital. (ANSA).

