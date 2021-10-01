50 mn euros seized from Molfetta businessman

ROME, OCT 1 - Italian police on Friday seized some 50 million euros in assets from the best-known construction entrepreneur in the Puglia city of Molfetta outside Bari, a former drug trafficker. Real estate, company shares, current accounts, luxury cars and goods, a plush seaside villa, and a yacht were seized from Giuseppe Manganelli, 52. Police said the man built his business and property empire from ill-gotten gains. Manganelli has been convicted in the past of robbery, conspiracy to traffic drugs and extortion. He has been linked to the local mafia. Molfetta Mayor Tommaso Minervini said "plaudits to the magistrates and the police for today's actions safeguarding legality. "This is tangible proof that the State and the institutions are working daily against all forms of crime". (ANSA).