ROME
50 mn euros seized from Molfetta businessman

50 mn euros seized from Molfetta businessman

 
AREZZO
1 convicted, 23 acquitted in Banca Etruria bankruptcy

1 convicted, 23 acquitted in Banca Etruria bankruptcy

 
ROME
Thunberg, Rakete lead massive climate march in Milan

Thunberg, Rakete lead massive climate march in Milan

 
TURIN
3 men arrested for killing architect during burglary

3 men arrested for killing architect during burglary

 
ROME
Drunk man killed by punch in Rome

Drunk man killed by punch in Rome

 
ROME
Big operation seeking Messina Denaro's hideout in Sicily

Big operation seeking Messina Denaro's hideout in Sicily

 
ROME
Expo 2020 Dubai: Della Vedova inaugurates Italy pavilion

Expo 2020 Dubai: Della Vedova inaugurates Italy pavilion

 
ROME
Italy's COVID-19 case incidence down to 37

Italy's COVID-19 case incidence down to 37

 
BOLOGNA
Farmer crushed to death by tractor, 14th fatality in 3 days

Farmer crushed to death by tractor, 14th fatality in 3 days

 
ROME
Truth on Regeni murder remains fundamental goal - Di Maio

Truth on Regeni murder remains fundamental goal - Di Maio

 
BOLOGNA
Worker dies in scaffolding fall, 12th death in 3 days

Worker dies in scaffolding fall, 12th death in 3 days

 

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

ROME, OCT 1 - Italian police on Friday seized some 50 million euros in assets from the best-known construction entrepreneur in the Puglia city of Molfetta outside Bari, a former drug trafficker. Real estate, company shares, current accounts, luxury cars and goods, a plush seaside villa, and a yacht were seized from Giuseppe Manganelli, 52. Police said the man built his business and property empire from ill-gotten gains. Manganelli has been convicted in the past of robbery, conspiracy to traffic drugs and extortion. He has been linked to the local mafia. Molfetta Mayor Tommaso Minervini said "plaudits to the magistrates and the police for today's actions safeguarding legality. "This is tangible proof that the State and the institutions are working daily against all forms of crime". (ANSA).

