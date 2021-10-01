Thunberg, Rakete lead massive climate march in Milan

ROME, OCT 1 - Activists Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Rakete led a massive march in Milan on Friday demanding action to combat the climate crisis. Fridays For Future Italia estimated that 50,000 people were taking part in the demonstration at the time of writing and, with more people jointing in, this could go up to 100,000. One of the banners read "uproot the system". Sweden's Thunberg and Ugandan Rakete took part in the Youth4Climate conference in Milan this week and on Thursday talked to Premier Mario Draghi, who opened the PreCOP talks head of next month's COP26 UN Climate Conference. Earlier in the week Thunberg gave a remarking speech in which she blasted politicians for producing lots of "blah, blah, blah" about the climate crisis but no action. During Friday's march Thunberg danced and clapped as other protestors sang Italian partisans' anthem 'Bella Ciao'. (ANSA).