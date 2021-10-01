Drunk man killed by punch in Rome

ROME, OCT 1 - A 58-year-old drunk man who was bothering clients at a bar-kebab shop was killed by a punch when the owner's 18-year-old son reacted in Rome at dawn Friday, local sources said. The man was felled by the young man's punch and hit his head hard on the ground, police said. The incident happened on the via Tiburtina. The man had been pestering customers and was demanding more to drink, local sources said. The owner's son was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).