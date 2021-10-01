3 men arrested for killing architect during burglary

50 mn euros seized from Molfetta businessman
01 Ottobre 2021
TURIN, OCT 1 - Three men of Albanian origin were arrested Friday on suspicion of murdering a 50-year-old Italian architect in a burglary-gone-wrong near Turin in June, sources said. Roberto Mottura died in his home at Piossasco after surprising the three would-be burglars. Police said they had solid evidence against the three. Mottura's brother Enrico said "my brother's killers have been arrested and I hope they rot in jail. "I really hope this case has reached a breakthrough. I hope so for my brother's family, for my parents, for us all. "These past few months have been terrible", the man told Turin daily La Stampa. (ANSA).
