Venerdì 01 Ottobre 2021 | 13:12

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
50 mn euros seized from Molfetta businessman

50 mn euros seized from Molfetta businessman

 
AREZZO
1 convicted, 23 acquitted in Banca Etruria bankruptcy

1 convicted, 23 acquitted in Banca Etruria bankruptcy

 
ROME
Thunberg, Rakete lead massive climate march in Milan

Thunberg, Rakete lead massive climate march in Milan

 
TURIN
3 men arrested for killing architect during burglary

3 men arrested for killing architect during burglary

 
ROME
Drunk man killed by punch in Rome

Drunk man killed by punch in Rome

 
ROME
Big operation seeking Messina Denaro's hideout in Sicily

Big operation seeking Messina Denaro's hideout in Sicily

 
ROME
Expo 2020 Dubai: Della Vedova inaugurates Italy pavilion

Expo 2020 Dubai: Della Vedova inaugurates Italy pavilion

 
ROME
Italy's COVID-19 case incidence down to 37

Italy's COVID-19 case incidence down to 37

 
BOLOGNA
Farmer crushed to death by tractor, 14th fatality in 3 days

Farmer crushed to death by tractor, 14th fatality in 3 days

 
ROME
Truth on Regeni murder remains fundamental goal - Di Maio

Truth on Regeni murder remains fundamental goal - Di Maio

 
BOLOGNA
Worker dies in scaffolding fall, 12th death in 3 days

Worker dies in scaffolding fall, 12th death in 3 days

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Bari, si sfonda il lucernario: 16enne precipita dal nono piano e perde la vita

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Covid: Bennett, no a nuove restrizioni in Israele

Covid: Bennett, no a nuove restrizioni in Israele

ROME

Expo 2020 Dubai: Della Vedova inaugurates Italy pavilion

Replica of Michelangelo's David among highlights

Expo 2020 Dubai: Della Vedova inaugurates Italy pavilion

ROME, OCT 1 - Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Benedetto Della Vedova is in Dubai on Friday to inaugurate the Italy pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai along with Paolo Glisenti, the Commissioner General for Italy at the World Fair, and Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Nicola Lener. The social media accounts of the Italy pavilion on Friday screened a series of videos of visitors enjoying the stunning pavilion. One of the highlights is a full-sized replica of Michelangelo's David. The Italy's pavilions sports and technical partners took part in the inauguration ceremony. Della Vedova is also meeting Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Culture and Youth Undersecretary Mubarak Al Nakhi. He is meeting USA Expo Commissioner General Bob Clark too. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa