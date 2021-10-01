Expo 2020 Dubai: Della Vedova inaugurates Italy pavilion

ROME, OCT 1 - Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Benedetto Della Vedova is in Dubai on Friday to inaugurate the Italy pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai along with Paolo Glisenti, the Commissioner General for Italy at the World Fair, and Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Nicola Lener. The social media accounts of the Italy pavilion on Friday screened a series of videos of visitors enjoying the stunning pavilion. One of the highlights is a full-sized replica of Michelangelo's David. The Italy's pavilions sports and technical partners took part in the inauguration ceremony. Della Vedova is also meeting Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Culture and Youth Undersecretary Mubarak Al Nakhi. He is meeting USA Expo Commissioner General Bob Clark too. (ANSA).