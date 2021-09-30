Govt to help 'overheating' construction industry -Giovannini

Giovedì 30 Settembre 2021 | 19:30

Some firms have seen costs 'explode' minister tells ANSA Forum

ROME, SEP 30 - The government is set to pass a package of measures to help the construction industry, Infrastructure Minister Enrico Giovannini told an ANSA Forum on Thursday. "The construction sector is overheating, with difficulties in finding labour, especially workers with certain skills," Giovannini said. "And we have a sharp increase in the prices of raw materials. "The government has already intervened in relation to this and in October there will be a decree to compensate companies who have seen their costs explode on the basis of old contracts"., (ANSA).

