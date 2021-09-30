Expo 2020 Dubai: Biggest World Fair ever ready to open

DUBAI, SEP 30 - The biggest World Fair ever gets under wav on Friday with the opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai. The first Universal Exposition in the Middle East, it is also set to be the most diverse with a record 192 countries taking part. And for the first time in World Expo history, every participating country will have its own pavilion. The opening ceremony takes place at the Al Wasl Plaza, an architectural marvel featuring the world's largest 360-degree projection surface, and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is leading a star-studded cast. Other top international musicians set to perform include British pop star Ellie Goulding, Chinese pianist Lang Lang, four-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo and Emirati composer Hussain Al Jassmi. Hospitality will be handled by the cabin staff of the national flag-carrier airline Emirates. The six-month event opens its doors on Friday and it is expected to have attracted over 20 million visitors by the time it closes at the end of March. (ANSA).