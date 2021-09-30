Expo Dubai: Italy pavilion wins prize at Innovation Awards

ROME, SEP 30 - The Italy pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday won the best commercial project of the year prize at the prestigious Construction Innovation Awards in the United Arab Emirates, a statement said. The pavilion created by Carlo Ratti, Italo Rota, Matteo Gatto and F&M Italy with general contractor RAQ is set to be one of the star attractions at the World Fair, which kicks off on Friday. The Italy Pavilion is forecast to attract as many as 28,000 people a day for a potential total of more than five million visitors over the six-month period of the event, thanks in part to its strategic position, organizers have said. The pavilion is located between the "Opportunity" and "Sustainability" areas in the Expo 2020 Dubai site and it is close to the park enhances. This gives visitors an excellent view of the pavilion, as no structures are blocking vision of it from the front or side. Furthermore, the Italy Pavilion is also situated near the pavilions of India, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Japan and the United States. (ANSA).