15 clock-in cheats convicted in Sanremo

Albino woman flees Nigeria violence, gets degree in Trento
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
SANREMO
30 Settembre 2021
SANREMO, SEP 30 - Some 15 clock-in cheats were convicted of defrauding the State in Sanremo on Thursday. The men and women were found guilty of clocking in to work at council offices and then going about their own business. Some of them got others to clock them in. The sentences ranged from eight months to three years and seven months. (ANSA).
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su