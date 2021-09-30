Giovedì 30 Settembre 2021 | 16:38

TRENTO
Albino woman flees Nigeria violence, gets degree in Trento

RAGUSA
Ragusa festival celebrates backstage theatre workers

DUBAI
Expo 2020 Dubai: Biggest World Fair ever ready to open

ROME
Expo Dubai: Italy pavilion wins prize at Innovation Awards

SANREMO
15 clock-in cheats convicted in Sanremo

FLORENCE
Court rejects release of Pinochet-era kidnap suspect

ROME
Son probed for killing mother

VIAREGGIO
Priest caught buying cocaine in Tuscan wood

VATICAN CITY
Climate: Concrete response a moral imperative tweets pope

VERONA
Man crushed to death by truck,11th workplace death in 2 days

BRUSSELS
Creative SMEs are growing, Milan performing well - EU study

Serie C
ROME, SEP 30 - The 40-year-old son of a a 68-year-old woman found dead in her home near Rome Tuesday has been placed under investigation on suspicion of murder, police said Thursday. CCTV footage shows the man as being the last to see his mother alive, police said. The pensioner's body was found in a pool of blood in her bathroom with a deep wound to the head. The incident happened at Tor San Lorenzo, in the comune of Ardea, not far from the Italian capital. (ANSA).

