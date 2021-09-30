Son probed for killing mother

ROME, SEP 30 - The 40-year-old son of a a 68-year-old woman found dead in her home near Rome Tuesday has been placed under investigation on suspicion of murder, police said Thursday. CCTV footage shows the man as being the last to see his mother alive, police said. The pensioner's body was found in a pool of blood in her bathroom with a deep wound to the head. The incident happened at Tor San Lorenzo, in the comune of Ardea, not far from the Italian capital. (ANSA).