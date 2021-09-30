Priest caught buying cocaine in Tuscan wood

VIAREGGIO, SEP 30 - A 45-year-old Italian priest was caught buying cocaine for personal use in a pine wood on the northern Tuscan coast, local media said Thursday. The unnamed cleric was caught by police a few days ago in the pine forest on the Aurelia state highway between Torre del Lago near Lucca and Migliarino near Pisa. Since the baggy only contained enough drugs for personal use, the priest was only served with an administrative citation, police said. The purchase took place in the dead of night, police said. They said they saw the cleric getting out of his car and going into the wood before driving away, when they stopped him at a service station. Earlier this month a priest was put under house arrest for allegedly dealing narcotics at sex parties in the Tuscan city of Prato and may also face charges of attempted physical harm for failing to tell the other participants that he was HIV positive, (ANSA).